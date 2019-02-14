Couples say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain

Nearly weds Sam and Cait King got married today on top of the second gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The couple are from Mount Beauty, Australia. However, they met in Revelstoke at the bus stop several years ago. They were both staying at the hostel and ski bums. They kept in touch, eventually became a couple. They wanted to wed in the place they met. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Marriage commissioner Patricia Matsushita presided over the weddings and vow renewals. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Winter is still a time for plants. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There was a Monashee backdrop to all the weddings. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The exchange of rings. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Husband and wife. Cait and Sam King. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

You may now kiss. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke locals Maxine Tomkins and Paul Howe also got married today. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

They took a rip in wedding attire down the run “Devilsclub”. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The weddings and vow renewals took place outside Machenzie Outpost, on top of the second gondola. The sun even decided to make an appearance. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Laura Hennin and Gerald Rehman from Fairmont Hotspring, B.C. get married. The couple got wed while wedding instrumentals from Spotify played. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

One of these pesky fellows stole a cupcake from one of the brides. Such cheek! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The couples got free cupcakes and bubbly! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

At around noon, there was six weddings planned and six wedding vow renewals planned for the day. This is the fifth year for this event. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Steve Boudreau and Jaine Kirton from Banff decided to come to Revelstoke to get hitched. “We came for the skiing and for this. Can’t think of a better place,” says Boudreau. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Paul Feldman and Bryna Singer have been married for 30 years. “We just saw it was happening. You know it’s Valentine’s Day,” says Singer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Sue and Charlie Smith got their wedding vows renewed. Sue Smith is wearing her same veil from 34 years ago. “We both saw that this was happening and thought why not,” says Charlie Smith.

The couple take a rip into the North Bowl, veil and all. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)