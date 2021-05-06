Court awards $150K to car crash victim near Revelstoke

The incident occurred in 2015 during a snowstorm on Highway 1

The Supreme Court of British Columbia recently granted the victim of a car crash near Revelstoke more than $150,000.

On Jan. 4, 2015, Fei Gao was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Ka Yeung. The two were traveling from Calgary to Vancouver on Highway 1.

Yeung lost control of his Toyota Forerunner, as road conditions were icy and it was snowing heavily at the time of the crash. The vehicle went off the highway and down a 12 metre embankment, overturning and landing on its roof beneath an underpass.

According to court documents, the vehicle was in poor mechanical condition and Yeung was driving impaired.

From the crash, Gao fractured his hand and injured the soft tissues of his neck, shoulder and lower back. Gao alleged the incident resulted in lasting chronic pain in his mid and upper back.

Gao filed a civil suit against Yeung to help pay for ongoing medical care in 2016.

