COVID-19: $100 fines to curb landfill staff abuse in North Okanagan

RDNO set to fine individuals who disobey the golden rule

People caught abusing landfill staff could face a $100 fine, the Regional District of North Okanagan said Thursday, April 16.

Staff have been keeping the Diversion and Disposal Facilities up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have been repeated instances of verbal abuse, yelling and swearing at staff.

Community Services general manager Mike Fox said its “disheartening” that it’s come to this.

“We are prepared to issue $100 fines to people who don’t follow the basic golden rule of treating others with respect,” he said.

“We are all in this situation together and we urge the public to recognize that the people running the facilities are keeping the sites open while also going through the stresses of a pandemic,” Fox said.

“A little bit of patience and kindness is what we all need right now.”

The RDNO has repeatedly reminding people to limit their trips to the landfills to essential trips, such as discarding waste that will rot, stink or attract animals.

The facilities are limiting the number of patrons allowed on site following directives from British Columbia’s top doctor and public health orders regarding social distancing.

Long waits should be expected, the RDNO said, especially because of the limited number.

