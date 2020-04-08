COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

Coquitlam RCMP say that a man who was arrested for an alleged break and enter is now facing a series of charges – including deliberately coughing on a group of police officers.

Mounties arrested Tyson Helgason, 24, on Monday (April 6) shortly after officers responded to a break-in to a home in the 2500 block of Ashurst Avenue in Coquitlam. According to police, the elderly homeowners were inside their house at the time of the incident.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers are now being directed to ask anyone they come into contact with if the person is feeling sick or has any of the symptoms related to the virus, such as coughing or a fever.

“In this case, the suspect confirmed with police that he was sick when asked,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news statement on Wednesday.

“Despite being told not to face police, he allegedly turned his head towards three officers and purposefully coughed in their faces.”

Helgason has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on April 15.

Police also recovered some jewellery and a small amount of cash which belonged to the elderly homeowners.

