A trial courtroom at the Provincial Court of B.C., in Vancouver in this undated photo. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

The Provincial Court of B.C. is reducing its operations in light of the continuing spread of COVID-19.

Bail hearings will be held by video conference instead of in-person appearances unless a judge or justice orders otherwise.

Family case conferences, child protection case conferences or small claims settlement or trial conferences scheduled between March 16 and May 4 will not proceed. Parties will receive notification by May 4 regarding their next appearance.

Parties in criminal matters are encouraged to apply to use video conference for in custody sentencing and trials.

Traffic, ticket or bylaw matters scheduled from March 18 to May 4 will be moved to a later date. A notice of a new court date will be sent to the disputant by mail to the address on file with the court.

The court anticipates the only matters proceeding will be in-custody criminal trials and sentencings; other criminal matters that a judge, on application, determines are urgent; urgent family matters such as restraining orders and child protection matters as determined by a judge; search warrants and production order applications; and urgent small claims matters such as outstanding warrants.

READ MORE: COVID-19: No international flights at Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCourt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 20 films to be shot in Okanagan through 2021
Next story
Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Just Posted

Economic implications of COVID-19 already hitting Revelstoke

Hotels said many people are leaving early or calling to cancel bookings

Revelstoke mayor says to stay calm, look after each other

As the situation changes, the city will communicate

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

Other B.C. resorts have closed, and Dr. Bret Batchelor doesn’t want to see those travellers come here

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Sunny today

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

43 students and staff returned home from Paris on Sunday

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights overseas

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

Most Read