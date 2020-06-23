COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

A server wears a face shield while working on the patio at Chambar restaurant in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The province has recorded 13 new cases and one new death due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday (June 23).

That brings B.C. to 2,835 test positive cases overall. The recorded death was a senior in longterm care in Vancouver Coastal Health, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There are a total of 174 active cases in the province, with 16 people hospitalized and seven of those in ICU.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix presented updated modelling Tuesday, showing that the province is at about 65 per cent of normal, pre-COVID interactions. In May, the province presented 60 per cent as the target amount.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus