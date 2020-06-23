A server wears a face shield while working on the patio at Chambar restaurant in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

The province has recorded 13 new cases and one new death due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday (June 23).

That brings B.C. to 2,835 test positive cases overall. The recorded death was a senior in longterm care in Vancouver Coastal Health, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There are a total of 174 active cases in the province, with 16 people hospitalized and seven of those in ICU.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix presented updated modelling Tuesday, showing that the province is at about 65 per cent of normal, pre-COVID interactions. In May, the province presented 60 per cent as the target amount.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior

Just Posted

Video: Sparking downed power line in Revelstoke

The incident occurred June 22. There were no injuries.

Former Revelstoke goalie awarded large scholarship

Isabella Palumbo used to play for the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Let’s go biking: B.C. author publishes Shuswap-Okanagan exploration book

Readers will discover over 140 adventurous routes from Osoyoos to Shuswap Lake

VIDEO: Moose calf swims to safety in river near Revelstoke

The Jordan River is running high and fast

Letter: Resident disappointed with Mayor’s response to out-of-town traffic

Province still recommending avoiding non-essential travel

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totaling $1.9 million

Vernon man urges province to buy Okanagan Lake property

Mike Brown launches petition for government to purchase historic Okanagan Landing property

Unstable slope puts five North Shuswap properties under evacuation order

Seven additional properties in the Lee Creek area issued evacuation alerts

Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd

Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect caught on video surveillance

Staff shortage closes popular Okanagan pub

The Kal closes for at least one week due to COVID-19 related staffing challenges

Most Read