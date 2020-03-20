Many restaurants have closed in response to COVID-19. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C.’s top doctor has ordered that all restaurants across the province must close its doors to dine-in guests and move to only take-out or delivery services until further notice.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the order during the daily health briefing on Friday, March 20, as health officials confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 348.

This is Henry’s second order since declaring the novel coronavirus pandemic a public health emergency earlier this week. Earlier this month she banned large events with more than 50 attendees.

More to come.

