COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

The 2020 Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19. (Funtastic Sports Society photo)

There will be no Funtastic music festival and slo-pitch tournament in the North Okanagan this year.

The widely popular annual event has been cancelled due to COVID-19, Vernon’s Funtastic Sports Society announced Thursday morning.

Satellite locations in Enderby and Port Alberni have also been called off.

“In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel,” said Ryan McGivern, president of the non-profit society.

“The unknown duration of the pandemic has the directors of Funtastic Sports Society concerned for the health and safety of the participants.”

The festival and slo-pitch tournament were to be held June 26 to 30. Teams registered in Vernon will be contacted and will be allowed to register early for Funtastic 2021.

The A&W Music Festival is being planned for 2021. Tickets will be available online beginning July 1.

“A huge thank you to all the sponsors, ball players, music enthusiasts, volunteers and community for their support and we look forward to coming back even better in 2021 which will be running July 1 to 4, 2021,” McGivern said.

