COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting

Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled, Sept. 14 Lavington meeting moved to Coldstream

Some changes are being made in Coldstream as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall garden waste/leap drop-off program is being cancelled. And the annual meeting in Lavington will not take place, but instead carry out at the municipal hall in Coldstream Sept 14.

“This action is in support of the public gathering orders and social distancing measures put in place by the Provincial Medical Health Officer, to ensure the safety of residents and staff alike,” chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said.

Due to space limitations, council chambers only allow a maximum of seven members of the public in attendance at meetings, based on a first come/first serve basis.

For yard waste, the Middleton Drive transfer station will not be operating, but the Regional District of North Okanagan landfill on Birnie Road remains open.

Further changes could also come into effect.

“Please keep in mind that any changes to our protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements,” Seibel said.

Stay up to date at www.districtofcoldstream.ca.

READ MORE: COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

READ MORE: More trails paving through in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From ‘we’re ready’ to ‘full of anxiety and fear’: Revelstoke parents react to kids returning to school
Next story
COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Just Posted

LUNA RE-IMAGINED coming Sept. 25-27

The original festival was postponed but a COVID-safe alternative has been planned

From ‘we’re ready’ to ‘full of anxiety and fear’: Revelstoke parents react to kids returning to school

Classes resume Sept. 10

Revelstoke teacher running to raise money for PADS

PADS trains assistance dogs like RSS’ Brushy

Grieving Okanagan mom raises overdose awareness

Son trusted his dealer, but didn’t know there was fentanyl in his cocaine

Revelstoke eats: Local chef celebrates 40 years of cooking

Linda Bruder works four days a week at Moberly Manor

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

West Kelowna Walmart strike postponed

Nain Martinez says he and his colleagues will work with the company towards a solution

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting

Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled, Sept. 14 Lavington meeting moved to Coldstream

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Most Read