COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

A positive case of novel coronavirus has been detected at Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre.

Tenants within the mall received an internal memo indicating that there was a case of COVID-19.

The BentallGreenOak property management team received confirmation from a tenant within the building that an individual within their organization has been diagnosed with coronavirus and was at the mall Aug. 1 – 19.

The mall remains open and fully operational and additional disinfection measures have been into place.

“In addition to our ongoing regular and enhanced disinfecting of all touchpoints, such as Food Court fixtures and door handles, we have also undertaken the following actions to address this confirmed event,” the memo reads.

Electrostatic disinfection spraying of all related touchpoint services within the area of the tenant space, as well as related access points, including; service hallways and staff rooms has been done, including cleaning walls, surfaces and washrooms and all related fixtures.

But individual mall tenants may make their own decisions on whether to remain open or not.

“Our team understands the anxiety that this news can cause, and we remain as committed as always to supporting our tenants through this challenging period,” the memo said.

Meanwhile, not all tenants have been notified.

“No one at the Lotto kiosk has the virus,” confirms Daphne Tobin, owner/operator of the Lotto Centre in the middle of the mall, who hasn’t received the memo yet.

READ MORE: 1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Coldstream program, shuffles meeting

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLocal Business