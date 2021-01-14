COVID-19 case confirmed at Central Okanagan school

A case of COVID-19 at a West Kelowna school has been confirmed by authorities.

School District 23 (SD23) announced Jan. 13 night an individual at Glenrosa Middle School has tested positive for the virus, but is self-isolating at home.

They are receiving support from local health teams, according to SD23.

Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed.

The school district explained they will continue to work with health authorities to determine if further actions are required, and to support ongoing communication with the school community.

“We remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” read a statement by SD23.

