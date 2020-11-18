COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority,” said Kevin Kardaal, superintendent of schools, Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools is currently working with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community.

This comes after Interior Health is reported 18 new COVID-19 cases since Monday for the region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,106 in Interior Health since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 193 cases active and in isolation.

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU.

