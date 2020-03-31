A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Subway restaurant in Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Journal files)

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Subway restaurant at 1209 Highway 97 in Cache Creek. Interior Health (IH) is asking anyone who visited this Subway restaurant on March 25, 26, or 27 to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms until either April 10 or 14 days from the date of their visit.

Public Health routinely follows up with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and their close contacts, in order to provide advice on public health measures such as self-isolation.

For information on self-isolation, see the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) guide to self-isolation (https://bit.ly/3dMmpfa) if you do not have COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Other, milder, symptoms may include a runny nose, fatigue, aching muscles and joints, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.

Any customers who remain healthy and who do not develop symptoms can end self-isolation and return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit to the Subway restaurant in question.

Any customer who develops symptoms needs to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until symptoms resolve.

If you have mild respiratory symptoms, testing is not required. If you have respiratory symptoms that worsen, call 8-1-1 or your health care provider, particularly if you are older or have underlying health conditions.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected across the Interior Health region. All communities should assume that COVID-19 cases are present and take appropriate precautions.

Additional information on COVID-19 is available on the Interior Health website at https://www.interiorhealth.ca/.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache CreekCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MP Morrison touts non-partisan effort to provide relief amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Just Posted

COVID-19: Revelstoke 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

‘April Fools’ social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

Post claims individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking housing for seasonal workers

Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

Glade, Kootenay and Arrow Lakes some of the ferry crossings in Interior

Grocery pickups and other supports available for Shuswap seniors living at home

BC 211 is another way to connect with Shuswap Better at Home program

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

WATCH: Vernon nurse shares fears for frontline workers

Craig Gallagher shares video explaining mental and physical stress health-care workers face

Town of Princeton launches Coronavirus hotline to assist residents in need

The Town of Princeton has launched what could be B.C.’s first municipally-managed… Continue reading

Most Read