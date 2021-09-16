COVID-19 case numbers increased to 12 for the week of Sept. 5-11

As of Sept. 14, 2021, Revelstoke leads Interior Health in vaccination numbers.

90 per cent of individuals in Revelstoke have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 79 per cent have received their second dose.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, over the past week, fully vaccinated individuals represented 67 per cent of B.C.’s total population, but only accounted for only 22 per cent of positive cases and 10 per cent of hospitalizations. According to the most recent data, over the past month, fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 19 per cent of cases and 12 per cent of hospitalizations.

Communities with higher vaccination rates generally had a lower total number of cases per capita between July 1 and Sept 7.

According to the School District 19 board, students 12 years old and up, enrolled in Revelstoke schools do not require parental permission in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, however, medical professionals on site will identify if the child is capable of making that decision on their own. Interior Health has partnered with school districts in the region to host immunization clinics.

Teachers and staff in Revelstoke schools are in no way influencing students on their decision to get the vaccine or not, the school board said.

They anticipate seeing parents alongside students when getting vaccinated at the immunization clinics on school grounds.

As of Sept. 14, 57 per cent of individuals aged 12-17 have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Revelstoke, 78 per cent have received their first dose.

According to BC CDC reports from the week of Sept. 5-11, there were 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke and 386 cumulative reported cases since the start of the pandemic. This is an increase from five Aug. 29 -Sept. 4 and three in the week of Aug. 22-28.

Case counts across B.C. are highest among young people, aged 19-39 years old, followed by those aged 40-59 years old.

Interior health has reported a 16 per cent test positivity rate.

