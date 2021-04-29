There were 215 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan from April 18 to 24, according to BCCDC data. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Central Okanagan

From April 18 to 24, Central Okanagan recorded 215 cases

COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan are continuing to trend downward.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), health officials recorded 215 cases in the region for the week of April 18 to 24. That’s down from 242 cases recorded between April 11 and 17 and 288 between April 4 and 10.

Still, numbers are far about six times higher than they were just two months ago, when the Central Okanagan saw 36 cases between Feb. 14 and 20.

Other Interior Health (IH) communities also saw a decrease in their cases, with data showing 36 cases in Vernon, lower than the previous week’s 41, one in Enderby, down from six, but Salmon Arm saw an uptick in cases, recording 20 compared to the previous week’s 13.

To the south, last week saw 30 new cases in Penticton, two in Keremeos, and six in South Okanagan which includes Oliver and Osoyoos. Summerland recorded 12 cases.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 10,834 cases of the virus in IH, with 659 active cases, 36 individuals hospitalized and 20 in intensive care.

