(Penticton Indian Band photo)

(Penticton Indian Band photo)

COVID-19 cases dropping among Penticton Indian Band members

The band now has 13 active cases

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) is starting to come out of their COVID-19 surge.

In a community notice issued May 11, PIB Chief and Council confirmed that the community had 13 remaining active cases.

The PIB had 22 active cases at the peak of the surge, according to previous community notices.

The most recent notice also added that the numbers are changing quickly as people are cleared and others go into isolation or test positive.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band COVID outbreak up to 22 cases

The PIB is also calling on people who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus to isolate for 14 days, even if their own initial test comes back negative.

“Some people have unknowingly infected others because they thought that since they tested negative, they were safe, only to test positive after spreading COVID to people in their homes,” said the PIB’s May 11 message to the community.

The PIB is calling on all residents on the Penticton Indian Reserve to ensure that the only people allowed into homes are people who live there, to practice social distancing, mask-wearing and frequent hand sanitizing.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging
Next story
Vernon police track down dog thief, return Pomeranian to owners

Just Posted

What3words was first created in the U.K. in 2013 and is credited to saving the lives of outdoor enthusiasts around the world. (Contributed)
App helps paramedics find capsized canoeists near Revelstoke

What3words pinpoints the person’s phone location to a three-meter range

Brydon Roe and Anne Murphy are moving their business Shade Sails Canada forward with help from the Columbia Basin Trust's Basin RevUp program. (Columbia Basin Trust photo)
A sunny future for Revelstoke shade-making business

Shade Sails push their prospects even higher with help from the CBT’s Basin RevUp program

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
Column: Welcome to the Parent Bench!

Have questions about parenting? Contact Anne Revell at annemrevell@gmail.com

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dogs can understand some English

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

People watch burning funeral pyres of their relatives who died of COVID-19 in a ground that has been converted into a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Infections in India hit another grim daily record that day as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)
Liam’s Lowdown: Tell us more how COVID-19 is impacting B.C.

Compared to other provinces, B.C. releases less data on COVID-19 infections and vaccinations

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Have you seen David Melanson?
Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Vernon area man

David Melanson was last seen in the Kamloops area

A GoFundMe page has been launched to alleviate the financial burden for “Captain” Kelly, a former Peachland School District bus driver who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer. (GoFundMe.com)
Fundraiser launched for former Peachland school bus driver diagnosed with cancer

“Captain” Kelly was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Brad MacKenzie, advocacy chair for the ALS Society of B.C., says having research projects in the province allows people here to have access to cutting-edge treatments now being developed. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds research chair for Lou Gehrig’s disease at UBC

Pandemic has cut off patient access to international projects

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

(Black Press Media)
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Most Read