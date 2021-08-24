COVID-19 cases identified on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Kelowna

Passengers seated in rows 30 to 36 are considered to be at higher risk of exposure

A flight from Toronto to Kelowna on has been flagged by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) for possible COVID-19 exposures.

Cases have been identified on Air Canada Flight 1129 that landed in Kelowna on Saturday, Aug. 21. Passengers seated in rows 30 to 36 are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case. Those seated in those rows should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anyone arriving in British Columbia from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their arrival,” said BCCDC on its website.

