THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

COVID-19 cases identified on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Kelowna

Passengers seated in rows 30 to 36 are considered to be at higher risk of exposure

A flight from Toronto to Kelowna on has been flagged by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) for possible COVID-19 exposures.

Cases have been identified on Air Canada Flight 1129 that landed in Kelowna on Saturday, Aug. 21. Passengers seated in rows 30 to 36 are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case. Those seated in those rows should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anyone arriving in British Columbia from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their arrival,” said BCCDC on its website.

READ MORE: B.C. records 641 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday as restrictions return

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCOVID-19

Previous story
No need for vaccine certificates to board BC Ferries
Next story
New fire sparks outside Kettle Valley area in Kelowna

Just Posted

Columbia Gardens’ un-renovated buildings. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Home improvement: An update on BC Housing’s projects in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s COVID vaccine clinics took place at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke

The third annual Rembel Builders Accessible Hunting Trip is looking to bring one individual with a disability along with them in October. (Rempel Builders photo)
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
VIDEO: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces