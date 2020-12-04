COVID-19 cases on several Kelowna flights

Four Kelowna flights have been flagged as having been exposed to COVID-19.
The BC Centre for Disease Control has identified WestJet flight 188 (Nov. 19), Air Canada 1126 (Nov. 22), WestJet flight 3342 (Nov. 24), and Air Canada/Jazz flight 8417 (Nov. 27) as having COVID-19 cases on board.
Here are the affected rows for each flight:
- WestJet 188 (Nov. 19) – Kelowna to Calgary – rows 14-20
- Air Canada 1126 (Nov. 22) – Kelowna to Vancouver – rows 12-17
- WestJet 3342 (Nov. 24) – Calgary to Kelowna – rows 7-13
- Air Canada/Jazz 8417 – Kelowna to Vancouver – rows 8-14
If you were on any of these flights and show symptoms, use the province’s self-assessment tool and get tested.