Okanagan College has announced it’s cancelling its popular Camp OC offerings for 2020 due to COVID-19. (Black Press file photo)

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

There will be no summer camps at Okanagan College due to COVID-19.

The college announced Monday, May 25, it was cancelling its Camp OC summer camp offerings for 2020.

“We have been closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation,” said Dr. Dennis Silvestrone, director of Continuing Studies and Corporate Training for Okanagan College. “And given what we understand about safety and limitations, we have made the decision to cancel Camp OC this summer.”

Silvestrone said it was a difficult decision for the college, one that was made with the best interest of campers, students, staff and surrounding communities in mind.

“Given the nature of our camps, the vast array of indoor and outdoor activities – which make physical distancing impossible to guarantee – we determined we simply could not facilitate Camp OC this year in a way that would ensure everyone’s health and safety,” he said.

Camp OC offers educational, fun and interactive camps to students from Grades 1-12, with a unique array of offerings at each of the college’s campuses from Salmon Arm to Penticton, as well as its Revelstoke Centre. This summer would have marked the 16th year the camps were offered.

“We know Camp OC is a much-loved resource in our communities and it saddens us not to be able to offer it,” said Silvestrone. “We hope people will take heart in knowing that Camp OC will return. We are now starting to explore new youth program opportunities and build our plans for summer 2021.”

All registrants will receive a full refund. The college has reached out to registrants and will begin issuing refunds as soon as possible.

More information about Camp OC 2021 and any other new youth programs will be posted on campoc.ca as it is known.

READ MORE: More summertime learning opportunities for teens at Okanagan College


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CollegeCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Body of missing woman found in Kelowna
Next story
Drug-pricing petition garners thousands of signatures

Just Posted

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

Photos: Businesses start to reopen in Revelstoke

Multiple businesses have reopened their doors

Okanagan College hosts virtual info session on Tourism Management diploma program

The program is held at College’s Revelstoke Centre

COLUMN: Books come back with curbside pickup

Okanagan Regional Library begins first phase of reopening process

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Drug-pricing petition garners thousands of signatures

Petition started by Chilliwack mom also drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

Almost half of shops in North Okanagan mall reopened

Reduced food court capacity, curb-side pickup program en route

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Most Read