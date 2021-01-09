COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Interior Health confirmed the exposure was on Jan. 4-5

Members of Vernon’s Seaton Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19. Interior Health confirms the exposure was on Jan. 4-5, 2021. (Facebook)

COVID-19 has again been confirmed at a Vernon high school.

According to Interior Health, members of WL Seaton Secondary School have tested positive for the novel coronairus. Potential exposure dates are listed as Jan. 4 and 5.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jeff Huggins said individuals who tested positive are self-isolating at home, and the health authority is undertaking contact tracing.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice,” Huggins said.

Vernon has seen among the highest positive case totals in the North Okanagan-Shuswap since the winter holidays, with 76 reported cases from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

It’s Seaton’s second reported exposure and the first reported school exposure in Vernon since an Interior Health notice was issued for Clarence Fulton Secondary School in early December.

READ MORE: Two more at Vernon care home die from COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19 fine issued after Vernon New Year’s gathering

