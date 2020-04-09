COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. has reached a grim milestone in the battle against COVID-19, recording the province’s 49th and 50th fatalities due to the novel coronavirus as of Thursday (April 9).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 34 new confirmed cases in the province during a news conference in Victoria, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 462.

Of those fighting the virus, which has no cure nor vaccine, 132 people are in hospital and 68 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 858 of the 1,370 people who have been hit with COVID-19 have fully recovered.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

READ MORE: B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus