COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

A case of the coronavirus has been identified in a local school.
Families of children at Mission Hill Elementary have been notified of a potential exposure which took place March 30, 31 and April 1.
Interior Health is contacting those families who may have been in direct contact and need to isolate.
This is the second exposure at Mission Hill, after a school community member tested positive in November 2020.
Six schools in the Central Okanagan district announced exposures April 2.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.