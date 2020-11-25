COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus

School District 83 says member of school community self-isolating at home

Interior Health and School District 83 are responding to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus. (File photo)

School District 83 and Interior Health are responding to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus.

According to the health authority, the potential exposure dates were Nov. 17 and 18.

In an email to the Observer, a School District 83 spokesperson explained a member of the Salmon Arm Secondary-Sullivan school community tested positive for COVID-19, and that they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“Interior Health has identified and School District No. 83 has notified (by email and phone call) those individuals required to self-monitor (monitor symptoms while continuing to come to school) and those required to self-isolate (remain home, with school work provided remotely),” reads a Nov. 24 post on the Salmon Arm Secondary website.

“If you have not been contacted by Interior Health or the school, you have NOT been identified as being potentially exposed.”

A letter, dated Nov. 24, has been provided to all students, families and staff members about the exposure. It explains the health authority is performing contact tracing, and that it will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious.

Read more: Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna elementary school

Read more: COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna middle school

“Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact,” reads the letter. “If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that you (if you are a staff member) or your child (if you are a parent/guardian) is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

“To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, we will not be providing additional details.”

The school district spokesperson commented the safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority.

“School District No. 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap) will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

“Our school and school district will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community.”

A copy of the school district’s COVID-19 safety plan can be found at sd83.bc.ca.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

