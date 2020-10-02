An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (Contributed)

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added another Kelowna flight to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the CDC advised passengers who were on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. The affected rows have not been reported.

In addition, WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops on Sept. 16 has also been identified as having confirmed cases of COVID-19. Rows 6-12 were exposed.

Between Sept. 14 and 24, 15 Vancouver flights have been identified as having confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, Public Health contacts you directly to let you know. In cases where not everyone can be reached, Regional Health Authorities are posting public exposure information online.

