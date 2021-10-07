A COVID-19 exposure event has been reported at Summerland Unisus School. The dates of the potential exposure are Sept. 27 and 28. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A COVID-19 exposure event has been reported at Summerland Unisus School. The dates of the potential exposure are Sept. 27 and 28. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

COVID-19 exposure reported at Summerland Unisus School

Exposure took place in late September at independent school

A COVID-19 school exposure has been reported at Summerland Unisus School.

The dates of the potential exposure at the independent school are Sept. 27 and 28.

READ ALSO: Second care home in Penticton has COVID outbreak

READ ALSO: Another 624 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 4 deaths

School exposures are reported if a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19. Public health officials will notify staff and students who need to take specific actions, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of the exposure.

The notice has been posted on the Interior Health website. The school will be removed from the school exposures page 14 days after the exposure dates.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19SchoolsSummerland

Previous story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grade 7 students participated in a survey that questioned how the pandemic has impacted them . (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting Revelstoke students’ mental health?

The team at the Revelstoke Review alongside Hannah Whitney and Andy Siegel volunteering at Save on Foods. (Contributed) The team at the Revelstoke Review alongside Hannah Whitney and Andy Siegel volunteering at Save on Foods. (Contributed)
Lend a hand, give a can: Recapping Food Drive Week in Revelstoke

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Halloween is 2,000 years old

Thanksgiving turkey. (file photo)
Piercey’s Playbook: Add a little east coast to your Thanksgiving dinner