COVID-19 exposures at 6 Vernon schools

Christian school closed for 2 weeks

There are now six schools in the region with potential COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health’s list was updated with several schools Friday, Nov. 5.

Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary had an Oct. 29 exposure.

Vernon’s Harwood Elementary had exposures Oct. 27, 28 and 29.

Exposures took place Oct. 25 and 26 at both BX Elementary and W.L. Seaton Secondary.

Vernon Christian School remains closed for two weeks due to an outbreak at the school. The most recent exposures were Oct. 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. VCS closed Nov. 4 and will reopen Nov. 18 with students and staff transitioning to remote, connected learning in the meantime.

In the North Okanagan-Shuswap region, King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm has also closed its doors due to an outbreak.

READ MORE: COVID outbreaks close two Okanagan Christian schools

A potential exposure also took place at Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary on Oct. 29.

Armstrong’s Highland Park Elementary had an Oct. 25 exposure.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases among kids in British Columbia going down: Henry

