COVID-19 exposures at Okanagan schools

An Armstrong school has had its second exposure to COVID-19.
Len Wood middle school is reporting exposures on April 12-15 and 19-21.
Elsewhere in the North Okanagan Shuswap school district, Shuswap middle and Salmon Arm secondary (Jackson campus) had potential exposure on April 15 and April 14-15 respectively.
There are currently no exposures in the Vernon school district
Lake Country’s George Elliott Secondary had two exposures, one on April 19 and another April 20-22. These are the sixth and seventh exposures at the Winfield school.
Elsewhere in the Central Okanagan district there are 15 schools reporting potential exposures between April 14 and 23.
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.