COVID-19 exposures at Vernon’s Catholic and Christian schools

Five schools had potential exposures last week in the area

Five schools in the area had potential COVID-19 exposures last week, including Vernon’s Catholic and Christian schools.

Interior Health lists exposures at Vernon Christian School Oct. 5-8, St. James School Oct. 4-5, W.L. Seaton Secondary Oct. 5-8, Ellison Elementary Oct. 5 and Lumby’s Charles Bloom Oct. 4.

There were also five potential exposures in each one of the schools in Lake Country.

George Elliott Secondary and Davidson Road Elementary exposure dates are Oct. 4-7. Peter Grier Elementary was exposed Oct. 4-6, Oyama Traditional School’s exposure took place Oct. 1 and H.S. Grenda Middle School had potential exposures Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures at all five Lake Country schools

READ MORE: Tracker says B.C. schools recording COVID-19 exposures at 10 times last year’s rate

