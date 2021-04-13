The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)

COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 6 Central Okanagan Schools

Interior Health (IH) confirmed multiple COVID-19 exposures at six Central Okanagan Schools on Monday (April 12).

IH identified the following schools as the sites of the exposures: École Dr. Knox Middle School, Ellison Elementary, George Elliot Secondary, École Kelowna Secondary, Raymer Elementary and Rose Valley Elementary.

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, IH said.

On Sunday (April 11), IH identified Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the locations of two exposures. On April 8, IH identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of a COVID-19 exposure, followed by a separate exposure case at Chute Lake Elementary on April 7. On April 6, IH confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures confirmed at two Central Okanagan Schools

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures at 7 Central Okanagan schools

