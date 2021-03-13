COVID-19 exposures confirmed at three Kelowna schools

Individuals are self isolating at home, with support from health teams

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within several Kelowna schools.

School District 23 announced late Friday (March 12) that exposures were confirmed at A.S. Matheson Elementary, École Dorothea Walker Elementary, and École Kelowna Secondary School.

“Individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” SD23 stated.

According to the school district, Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed.

SD23 reiterated that the safety and well-being of students, family and staff remains their highest priority. They reminded those with symptoms to stay home.

Also yesterday, IH announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

