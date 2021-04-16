The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)

COVID-19 exposures identified at four Central Okanagan Schools

Cases of exposure at Central Okanagan schools have grown over the course of the month.

Multiple COVID-19 exposures have once again been confirmed at several Central Okanagan Schools.

On Thursday (April 15), Interior Health (IH) identified the following schools as the locations of the recent exposures: Chute Lake Elementary, École Dorothea Walker Elementary, Helen Gorman Elementary and Watson Road Elementary.

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, IH said.

Cases of exposure at Central Okanagan schools have grown over the course of the month.

On Wednesday, IH identified the following schools as the sites of the separate exposures: École Belgo Elementary, Ellison Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary, Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary and Okanagan Mission Secondary.

On Tuesday, IH identified Rose Valley Elementary as the site of an exposure. The day before, the school was named as one of six Central Okanagan Schools that saw separate exposures of the virus. On Sunday, IH named Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the locations of two exposures.

On April 8, IH identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of a COVID-19 exposure, followed by a separate exposure case at Chute Lake Elementary on April 7. On April 6, IH confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures identified at five Central Okanagan Schools

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School sees second COVID-19 exposure in two days

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long road ahead for Salmon Arm man recovering after stroke
Next story
P.1 variant likely highest in B.C. due to more testing for it: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: More human twins are being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Friday, April 16, 2021

Twin sisters Kyla, left, and Jordyn Bear have accepted scholarships to play at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York for this upcoming fall. The 17-year-olds dream of playing together for Canada in the Olympics one day. (Jesse Johnston/CP photo)
Lake Country twins inspire Indigenous hockey players

Grade 12 George Elliot Secondary students Kyla and Jordyn Bear earn hockey scholarships at NCAA Division 1 school

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
69 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 9,840 since the pandemic began

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Interior Health hospitals not strained by rising COVID case counts

While provincial hospitalizations rise, health care systems in the B.C. Interior remain robust, say officials

Bourne Bros. General Store building at their original location on the road to the CPR station in the 1890s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 83) Bourne Bros. General Store building at their original location on the road to the CPR station, circa 1890s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 83)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 15

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

Paper Excellence took over Catalyst Paper operations in B.C. in 2018. (Paper Excellence photo)
Paper Excellence shuts Mackenzie pulp mill, investing in Port Alberni, Crofton

Powell River paper production set to resume in May

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

John Gibson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help care for his father Stephen McCrae-Gibson, who suffered a stroke in February and had to undergo surgery to remove a blood clot near his brain. (Contributed)
Long road ahead for Salmon Arm man recovering after stroke

Son launches GoFundMe campaign to help prepare for father’s return and rehabilitation

A driver stopped by Saanich police following a road rage incident on April 15 was found to be impaired, in violation of a license restriction and in a damaged vehicle. They received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Road rager fails breathalyzer on busy B.C. highway in vehicle he shouldn’t be driving

Saanich police say man was operating vehicle without required ignition lock

Vernon Secondary School students walked in Friday, April 16, 2021, to a lawn full of plastic cutlery in a grad prank. (Debra Ann Large - Vernon & Area Community Forum)
Plastic cutlery aerates Vernon high school’s lawn in grad prank

Grad pranksters get an early start this year with unusual plastic prank

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Premier John Horgan booked to get AstraZeneca shot Friday

‘Let’s show all British Columbians that the best vaccine is the one that’s available to you now,’ he said

Heather Barker. (File)
Bail decision moved for Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Shaun Ross Wiebe was charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of Heather Barker

Most Read