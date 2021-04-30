COVID-19 exposures reported at Keremeos school

Interior Health added the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School to the list of exposures

Interior Health (IH) added Similkameen Elementary Secondary School in Keremeos to its list of school exposures on April 30.

The IH list of exposures has dates for potential exposures to COVID-19 on April 26, 27 and 28.

The Keremeos school is the only school in School District 53 to currently have reported exposures.

Previously, the the school had reported exposures at the end of March.

Two schools in Summerland in the neighbouring School District 67 currently have reported exposures on the IH list.

More than a dozen schools in West Kelowna and Kelowna currently have exposures listed.

On Thursday, April 29, 43 new cases were reported in Interior Health. One new death due to the virus was also reported.

Earlier in April a letter was sent to parents from Interior Health about the increase in cases and the need to be vigilant.

In the letter, the health authority requested that parents and caregivers keep their children home if they are sick and to have them wear masks throughout the school day if they are in grades 4 to 12.

