COVID-19 fine issued after North Okanagan New Year’s gathering

Man observed leaving a residence that was not his gets $230 ticket

A Vernon man walked away from New Year’s Eve only to start 2021 off with a fine.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a violation ticket to an individual under the COVID-19 related measures act. The person was fined $230 for violating the public health order.

“The violation ticket was given to an individual when officers, nearby on an unrelated matter, observed the individual leaving a residence where they did not reside,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “The individual was known to the officers and known not to live in the residence they were observed exiting.”

British Columbians are reminded under current public health orders, police and provincial enforcement officers can issue:

  • $2,300 tickets to hosts/organizers who do not comply with the provincial health officer’s (PHO) orders;
  • $230 tickets to patrons/attendees who do not comply with the PHO orders;
  • $230 tickets for contravening the face coverings order; and
  • $230 tickets for abusive or belligerent behaviour and/or for refusing to comply with the direction of enforcement officers.

In addition, courts can impose penalties of up to $10,000 and/or up to one-year imprisonment for egregious offences.

