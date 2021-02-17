Revelstoke continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

COVID-19 in Revelstoke keeps steadily increasing to 22 new cases

Data from Feb. 7 to 13

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Revelstoke.

There were 22 new cases between Feb. 7 to 13, according to BC Centre for Disease Control. This is an increase from 19 cases the week prior.

READ MORE: COVID continues to grow in Revelstoke with 19 new cases

Revelstoke continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the province while neighboring communities such as Golden reported only one new case, Salmon Arm with 14 and Vernon with 11 cases.

The local school district recently sent a letter home to parents confirming a member of the Arrow Heights school community tested positive for COVID-19. There was potential exposure to students and staff on Feb. 8 and 9.

This is the fourth exposure event in Revelstoke schools since the start of the pandemic, with the most recent being at the end of January.

READ MORE: Person in Arrow Heights school community tests positive for COVID-19

B.C. recorded 1,533 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 deaths, over the Family Day long weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference on Feb. 16.

By region, the four-day total breaks down to 392 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 856 cases in Fraser Health, 92 cases in Interior Health, 58 cases in Island Health and 135 cases in Northern Health.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder
Next story
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just Posted

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care

Revelstoke continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 in Revelstoke keeps steadily increasing to 22 new cases

Data from Feb. 7 to 13

Environmental protection organization Wildsight joins in call with nearly 200 similar groups to abandon single-use products. Photo from pixabay.com
Wildsight joins 188 environmental groups in call to end single use products

Groups issue joint paper calling for change ahead of UN Environment Assembly

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt is closed to southbound traffic due to a vehicle incident Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
Highway 5 closed southbound from Hope to Merritt due to vehicle incident

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress; no estimate for reopening as of 6 p.m.

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Sunnybank care home in Oliver. (File photo)
Final South Okanagan care home outbreak declared over

There were 38 infected and six lives lost during the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Help from Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was instrumental in rescuing two sledders from Owlhead Mountain on Feb. 17. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Helicopter used to rescue sledders who spent cold night on mountain near Sicamous

SAR volunteers from Vernon and the Shuswap as well as the sledders equipment helped the rescue

Most Read