COVID-19 in Revelstoke keeps steadily increasing to 22 new cases

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Revelstoke.

There were 22 new cases between Feb. 7 to 13, according to BC Centre for Disease Control. This is an increase from 19 cases the week prior.

READ MORE: COVID continues to grow in Revelstoke with 19 new cases

Revelstoke continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the province while neighboring communities such as Golden reported only one new case, Salmon Arm with 14 and Vernon with 11 cases.

The local school district recently sent a letter home to parents confirming a member of the Arrow Heights school community tested positive for COVID-19. There was potential exposure to students and staff on Feb. 8 and 9.

This is the fourth exposure event in Revelstoke schools since the start of the pandemic, with the most recent being at the end of January.

READ MORE: Person in Arrow Heights school community tests positive for COVID-19

B.C. recorded 1,533 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 deaths, over the Family Day long weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference on Feb. 16.

By region, the four-day total breaks down to 392 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 856 cases in Fraser Health, 92 cases in Interior Health, 58 cases in Island Health and 135 cases in Northern Health.

Coronavirus