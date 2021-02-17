COVID-19 in Revelstoke keeps steadily increasing to 22 new cases

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Revelstoke.
There were 22 new cases between Feb. 7 to 13, according to BC Centre for Disease Control. This is an increase from 19 cases the week prior.
Revelstoke continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the province while neighboring communities such as Golden reported only one new case, Salmon Arm with 14 and Vernon with 11 cases.
The local school district recently sent a letter home to parents confirming a member of the Arrow Heights school community tested positive for COVID-19. There was potential exposure to students and staff on Feb. 8 and 9.
This is the fourth exposure event in Revelstoke schools since the start of the pandemic, with the most recent being at the end of January.