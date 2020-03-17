Vanessa Grandan (Left) and Kendra McFarland were hired by Peter’s Independent Grocers in Kelowna to improve the store’s sanitation. (Photo - David Kemp)

COVID-19: Kelowna grocery store steps up methods to increase sanitation

Peter’s Independent hired a local cleaning company to keep the store cleanly

If you’re dreading your next visit to the grocery store, due to COVID-19 concerns, you can breathe a little easier if you visit Peter’s Independent Grocers in Kelowna.

On Monday, Peter hired two employees from Vibrant Okanagan Concierge to keep the store cleanliness at a high standard amid coronavirus concerns. Kendra McFarland and Vanessa Grandan have been continually circulating the store, sanitizing handles, displays, shelves and everything in between.

“It’s just so busy that they need extra help right now,” said McFarland.

“We’re cleaning all over the store. Anywhere that someone would touch or anything that is visibly dirty as well because a lot of people are feeling uptight about this, but they have to get their groceries. We’re also re-cleaning things even if no ones touched it.”

The work the two women are doing has garnered much appreciation in the store. McFarland said Grandan has taken on the duty of ensuring there are plenty of sanitized baskets available for customers, often drawing a line-up of thankful customers waiting to take one that was recently cleaned.

“There’s always a line-up of a minimum of three people waiting for a sanitized basket,” said McFarland.

“People just really appreciated her being there and she just loved cleaning the baskets for everybody.”

Despite growing sanitation concerns during the pandemic, McFarland said she’s surprised more businesses aren’t hiring cleaning companies to increase sanitation.

“I’m really hoping that more businesses are going to wake up. I think that (local businesses) need to reach out to a cleaning company that knows how to clean properly.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

