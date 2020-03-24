Parking downtown Kelowna. (City of Kelowna)

COVID-19: Kelowna nixes on-street paid parking downtown

However, the city did not lift parking restrictions at Kelowna General Hospital

After requests from struggling downtown businesses, the City of Kelowna is nixing costs for on-street parking until the end of May.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the city has seen street parking usage dip to what staff estimate to be around 30 to 40 per cent of the usual rate.

However, the city did not lift parking restrictions at Kelowna General Hospital.

While on-street parking in the hospital area has dropped, according to the city’s parking manager Dave Duncan, it’s nowhere near the situation seen in the business districts.

“If the area around the hospital is left unrestricted, it quickly becomes full of vehicles parking for long-term,” he said. “That forces shorter-term parkers, patients or visitors, further away and into the residential areas.”

Even though parking may be free downtown, time restrictions will remain in place.

“We feel this reaches a good balance of supporting area businesses during this time by encouraging short visits, and for the transition of restaurants to a take-out operating format.”

Residents with monthly parking passes who are self-isolating or working from home can request a one-month deferral of their permit fee.

As residential permits begin to expire while city hall remains closed, bylaw will honour those permits.

READ MORE: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

READ MORE: Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Princeton mayor turns to technology to connect with residents over Coronavirus crisis
Next story
Town’s only grocery store sets limits on purchasing to keep essentials on the shelves

Just Posted

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

Updated: Vehicles abandoned on mud flats in Columbia River

One is leaking oil

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Chance of rain in Revelstoke

High plus four

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes playgrounds, outdoor courts

Measure taken in order to slow spread of COVID-19 pandemic

A message on COVID-19 from South Okanagan doctors

Doctors are asking that you follow these orders to assist them in the fight against COVID-19

North Okanagan resident models unique quarantine outfit

Get-up designed to bring smiles to faces; it worked

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Most Read