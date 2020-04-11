COVID-19: More trail closures near Revelstoke

The province is urging people to stay home this weekend

In an attempt to prevent further spread of COVID-19, more trails near Revelstoke have closed.

On April 4, the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club stopped grooming trails at Mt. Macpherson and Rec Sites and Trails put barricades across the entrance of the parking lot due to high usage.

On April 8, the Mount Cartier trail was closed to biking and hiking, this includes the Sunnyside Trail network.

Other closures include Begbie Falls, Carnes Creek, Wadey, Downie Creek.

For Boulder Mountain Snowmobile Trails and Frisby Ridge Snowmobile Trail, shelter and facilities are closed and grooming is no longer being done.

Sproat Mountain Lookout Trail is also closed, but it’s due to an annual closure to motorized vehicles March 15 to July 15 to protect early-season grizzly bear ranges.

On March 25, Parks Canada restricted access to trails by closing parking lots through the national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas. For Glacier National Park, access points to the backcountry and winter permit areas will be closed.

For Mount Revelstoke National Park — the Meadows in the Sky Parkway closure will be extended to the base of the mountain, just a short distance off the Highway 1 exit to allow for turnaround. This includes access to the Nels Nelsen parking area.

While city parks are closed and the Green Belt trail is still. However, the city would like to remind folks to remain mindful of physical distancing requirements of two metres between people.

