Revelstoke from the air last winter. (File)

COVID-19: More trail closures near Revelstoke

The province is urging people to stay home this weekend

In an attempt to prevent further spread of COVID-19, more trails near Revelstoke have closed.

On April 4, the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club stopped grooming trails at Mt. Macpherson and Rec Sites and Trails put barricades across the entrance of the parking lot due to high usage.

On April 8, the Mount Cartier trail was closed to biking and hiking, this includes the Sunnyside Trail network.

Other closures include Begbie Falls, Carnes Creek, Wadey, Downie Creek.

For Boulder Mountain Snowmobile Trails and Frisby Ridge Snowmobile Trail, shelter and facilities are closed and grooming is no longer being done.

READ MORE: ‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Sproat Mountain Lookout Trail is also closed, but it’s due to an annual closure to motorized vehicles March 15 to July 15 to protect early-season grizzly bear ranges.

On March 25, Parks Canada restricted access to trails by closing parking lots through the national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas. For Glacier National Park, access points to the backcountry and winter permit areas will be closed.

For Mount Revelstoke National Park — the Meadows in the Sky Parkway closure will be extended to the base of the mountain, just a short distance off the Highway 1 exit to allow for turnaround. This includes access to the Nels Nelsen parking area.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke calls for residents to hold the line and stay home

While city parks are closed and the Green Belt trail is still. However, the city would like to remind folks to remain mindful of physical distancing requirements of two metres between people.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops
Next story
Long weekend vacationers flood to rural Princeton, cause stir for government, RCMP

Just Posted

COVID-19: More trail closures near Revelstoke

The province is urging people to stay home this weekend

From logs to learning

Linn Allain has worked her way up the job ladder at mill to the sought after position of sawyer

Free Revelstoke workshop for entrepreneurs mental health during pandemic

The online class is scheduled for April 20

4 inmates at Okanagan Correctional Centre granted early release due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19: Dairy association wants Okanagan-Shuswap milk supply to flow smoothly

Changes to consumer demand from pandemic have left thousands of litres of B.C. milk being dumped

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

The annual stampede attended by thousands each year is now scheduled for late August

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Long weekend vacationers flood to rural Princeton, cause stir for government, RCMP

RDOS director says local government’s hands are tied; “This is provincial issue”

Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops

The RCMP are asking anybody who had contact with Brandon Malkinson since March 25 to call them.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

Most Read