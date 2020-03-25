J&C Bottle Depot is closed until further notice due to COVID-19. (Google Maps image)

COVID-19: Most bottle depots in South Okanagan closed

The Osoyoos Bottle Depot remains open but to three customers maximum at a time

Bottle depots around the South Okanagan are closing due to the COVID-19 virus.

As of noon Wednesday, Return-It showed online Naramata, Osoyoos, Princeton and Summerland depots open, with Penticton and Oliver the only depots in the South Okanagan closed.

However, calls to each depot revealed Naramata is open but not accepting bottles. Summerland is temporarily closed until March 31.

Penticton’s J&C Bottle Depot and Oliver’s T-2 Market are closed until further notice.

The Osoyoos Bottle Depot remains open but only to three customers maximum at a time. The store has also cut back their hours to allow more time for cleaning. They now operate 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, household recycling can only be dropped off outside.

So far Wednesday, traffic into the depot has been slow.

The Kelowna bottle depot also remains open, despite COVID-19 concerns.

It’s unknown whether the Princeton Bottle Depot is still open, however according to Return-It’s website, they are.

A message on Return-It’s website explains they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely.

“Return-It depots have been taking precautionary measures and aware of the requirements from health authorities to protect their employees and customers in the handling of clean empty beverage containers for recycling,” reads the message.

“There have been changes in depot operating hours and we encourage you to visit the locations page of our website for the most up to date information.”

Return-It requests that those who have been diagnosed with, exposed to, or experience symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, not visit a depot.

READ MORE: United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Donations stolen from Summerland charity shop
Next story
Okanagan Rail Trail bathrooms removed from trail head amid COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19 closes Revelstoke news outlet temporarily

The Revelstoke Mountaineer said the decision was due to declining revenue

Revelstoke club asks riders not to bike new trail this spring

Haulin’ Daze was built at Sunnyside last year

United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

The initiative will help with coordination efforts and raise funds, resources and awareness

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Revelstoke dental clinics to remain closed

Local dentists say the transmission risk of COVID-19 between patients and staff is too high

VIDEO: Donations stolen from Summerland charity shop

Shop has been broken into seven times since November

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

Fulton students, staff told to self-isolate following potential exposure to confirmed coronavirus case

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

COVID-19: Most bottle depots in South Okanagan closed

The Osoyoos Bottle Depot remains open but to three customers maximum at a time

Kelowna bottle depot remains open despite COVID-19 concerns

The Columbia Bottle depot was busy with customers Wednesday morning

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

Most Read