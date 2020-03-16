COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights overseas

Overseas international travel has been suspended at most airports across the country as the federal government attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

YLW will not be impacted due to its flights mainly being within continental North America.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 16 citizens of the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, as well as commerce and trade will be allowed in and out of the country.

Trudeau said just four Canadian airports would be operating flights overseas come March 18 — Vancouver (YVR), Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL) and Calgary (YYC). He also said all Canadians currently abroad should return home by commercial means, while flights are still running.

Trudeau made the announcement from the steps of Rideau cottage in Ottawa, as he is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

He also said Canada will close its border to all who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to YLW for comment.

