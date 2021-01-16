COVID-19: Organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest ticketed for third time

The individual’s latest ticket for $2,300 was handed out by RCMP at an anti-lockdown rally Saturday

The organizer of a Kelowna protest against COVID-19 restrictions was fined by the RCMP for the third time Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (File photo)

Another fine against the organizer of a downtown protest against COVID-19 restrictions was levied by Kelowna RCMP on Saturday.

Police were present to ensure public safety Jan. 16 as the latest in what has become a weekly series of protests unfolded in Kelowna.

The self-identified organizer of the protest was issued a $2,300 ticket for violating the provincial health orders, which have suspended in-person events and gatherings in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Police did not release the name of the organizer, but said this is the third such ticket the person has received.

While Canadians have a democratic right to lawful, peaceful protest, RCMP say activities in violation of public health orders can result in fines.

“We are reiterating to the public that the provincial public health orders are not optional. For those who have been abiding by the laws, thank you; now is not the time to give up. Vaccinations are being rolled out across our province. Please dig deep and find the courage to remain safe and calm,” said RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

It’s the second time Kelowna RCMP have issued a $2,300 fine to the organizer of a downtown COVID-19 demonstration in the past week.

For the latest information on COVID-19 restrictions, visit the B.C. government’s website.

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirusprotest