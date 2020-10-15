COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna airport FedEx depot

FedEX on Airport Way in Kelowna. Google

The FedEx depot located at the Kelowna International Airport is being investigated by Interior Health for an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the health authority, the business has sufficient precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission and there has been no COVID-19 exposure to the general public.

However, three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and six staff are in isolation at this time.

“The business is not directly connected to the airport and no exposures have occurred from FedEx staff to airport workers,” read a statement from Interior Health.

Public Health officials are supporting staff members in isolation.

