(Google Maps)

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health

The outbreak of COVID-19 at Kelowna’s Orchard Manor/Hawthorn Park care home has been declared over.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the end of the outbreak alongside other care homes in B.C., including the Lynn Valley Care Home in Vancouver, where the first outbreak in the province was declared.

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health.

“The successful conclusion of this outbreak is the result of excellent co-operation and partnership from everyone involved, including the operator and their team and Interior Health’s infection control and environmental health experts who worked together on the appropriate infection control response,” Interior Health said in an emailed statement.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

READ MORE: Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman in distress rescued from West Kelowna trail
Next story
Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Just Posted

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

MP Morrison reacts to Liberals firearms ban

Kootenay-Columbia Conservative disappointed no parliamentary debate was held on the measures

Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

Flooding risks continue this spring while drought expected as temperatures increase

Revelstoke researcher says excess body fat increases risk for COVID-19

Roughly 80 per cent of the world has an increased rate of risk for COVID-19

VIDEO: Alleged illegal dump caught on camera near Kelowna

Charges are pending against a man who was caught allegedly dumping garbage in the bush

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wooden ram’s head sculpture stolen in Penticton, RCMP investigating

The sculpture had been on public display in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive

RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

Handgun, several grams of suspected Fentanyl and Methamphetamine seized

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan celebrity golf tournament

Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament rescheduled for 2021

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Most Read