COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna senior care home

There are now three senior care facilites in Kelowna dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

A COVID-19 outbreak is being declared at another seniors’ care facility in Kelowna.

Interior Health announced an outbreak at Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care on Wednesday (April 28).

One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is underway and anyone in close contact is being provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Spring Valley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living with 150 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

Interior Health (IH) is continuing to monitor the situation while implementing infection control and preventive measures. Outbreak protocols are now in place, including a pause in all visits.

IH continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

•Ensuring long-term care staff members only work at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

•Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

•Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

•Offering vaccine to all residents and staff.

There are two other care facilities in Kelowna battling COVID-19 outbreaks. Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak. Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 25 cases: 24 residents and one staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

READ MORE: 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Coronavirus

