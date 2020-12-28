UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at second Vernon long-term care home

One staff member and five residents test positive at Noric House, an 85-bed facility

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 with one staff member and five residents of the 85-bed facility testing positive. (File photo)

UPDATED MONDAY, DEC. 28, 3:05 P.M.

Interior Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Noric House in Vernon.

One staff member and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms,” said IH in a release. “Families of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted directly.”

Interior Health has implemented a temporary stop to all visits across the site as an added precaution.

Noric House is an Interior Health owned and operated care home with 85 publicly funded beds.

Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. This includes:

· Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms;

· Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on its public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

An outbreak was declared Sunday, Dec. 27, at Heritage Square in Vernon, a facility operated by Kaigo. Four staff members and six residents tested positive for COVID.

ORIGINAL STORY

A second Vernon long-term care facility is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Noric House on Mission Road has reported cases though it’s unclear how many and if it’s affected both residents and staff.

When contacted by Black Press, Interior Health said they would be issuing a bulletin on Noric House Monday afternoon, Dec. 28.

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID at Heritage Square in the 3900 block of 27th Street on Sunday, Dec. 27. Four staff and six residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

More to come…

