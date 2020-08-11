The COVID-19 outbreak at Oliver’s Krazy Cherry Co. fruit farm has been declared over as of Aug. 11, 2020. (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at South Okanagan farm declared over

There continues to be other community exposure events in the Interior Health region

The COVID-19 outbreak at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver has been declared over by Interior Health.

The outbreak was announced by Interior Health July 13 following two positive COVID-19 cases associated with the Oliver farm.

There were a total of four confirmed cases at the farm, all of whom have now recovered.

The cases were likely linked to community exposure events in Kelowna, according to the health authority.

Interior Health also announced two additional COVID-19 cases (Aug. 11) bringing the total number of cases in the region up to 393 since the start of the pandemic.

Within the Interior Health region, there have been 161 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26. Twelve of which are currently active and in isolation.

READ MORE: Two positive COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm

READ MORE: Oliver cherry farm allowed to continue operating following positive COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna


Coronavirus

