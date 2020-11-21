Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Orchard Manor care home. (Google Maps Image)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home

Visits to Orchard Manor care home have been temporarily halted.

A staff member at a Kelowna care home has tested positive for COVID-19 leading Interior Health to declare an outbreak at the facility.

According to a health authority notice issued on Nov. 21, the outbreak is contained to Orchard Manor and is not affecting the Hawthorn Park independent and assisted living facility which is connected by a common building. The entire facility has 161 beds.

Interior Health and Verve Senior Living are monitoring the situation while implementing infection control and preventative measures. Visits have been temporarily stopped for Orchard Manor.

The health authority will also be directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to the virus to ensure they are self-isolating or monitoring as required.

Interior Health stated no residents at Orchard Manor have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms at this time.

To date, no long term care residents at any facilities in the Interior Health region have tested positive for the virus.


Coronavirus

Most Read