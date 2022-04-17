COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna General Hospital is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak.
Interior Health lists on its website the outbreak was declared April 12, in the rehab unit of the hospital.
There are two other outbreaks in Interior Health, one in Building A at the Overlander facility and at the other at the Hamlets at Westsyde both in Kamloops.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control lists 80 people are hospitalized with the virus in the interior, six of whom are in critical care.
