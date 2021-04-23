COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna retirement home

Ten residents and one staff member at Sandlewood Retirement Resort tested positive for the virus, one person has died

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna retirement residence.

On Friday, the health authority said 10 residents and one staff member at Sandlewood Retirement Resort have tested positive for the virus and one person has died.

Those who were in close contact with the infected individuals are monitoring for symptoms and have been directed to self-isolate. Contact tracing is in place and additional testing is being conducted.

This is the second outbreak declared in long-term care or assisted living in Kelowna that has occurred after the majority of residents in such facilities have been immunized.

The outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Home remains ongoing, with 29 cases noted since it was declared in early March. Twenty-six residents and three staff have tested positive for the virus there, and one resident died.

“You can have transmission even when people are fully vaccinated,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry while discussing the Cottonwoods situation in March. “The illness seems to be milder and doesn’t transmit as much; we won’t see rapid explosive outbreaks.”

