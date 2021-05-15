COVID-19 virus. (Black Press Media file)

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Kelowna retirement home

The outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort was initially announced by Interior Health on April 23

Interior Health (IH) declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort over on Saturday (May 15).

The outbreak was initially announced by IH on April 23. Since then, there were 28 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak: 26 residents and two staff, with two residents dying due to complications of the virus.

“I want to thank the staff and community for their dedication during this outbreak,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO. “On behalf of Interior Health, I extend our condolences to the family of the two residents who passed away during the outbreak.”

Despite the cases, IH’s chief medical officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said that the outbreak shows that immunization is working.

“The most important step we can all take is to get vaccinated – this protects all of us and I encourage everyone to register today so that you can be immunized as soon as possible,” said de Villiers.

