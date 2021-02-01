COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

The Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council is issuing a ‘shelter at home’ order for the entire PIB community after a COVID-19 outbreak in the facilities grows to ‘crisis’ levels.

The Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council (PIB) convened a special meeting with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the PIB Health Department.

“To date, we confirm we have a total of nine positive tests in the community, with four of these cases experiencing severe symptoms. Council considers this increase in positive cases to be very serious, as PIB is approaching a threshold where the capacity to protect and support the community may be affected,” reads a statement on the PIB website. “As a result of this urgent and critical crisis now affecting our community, the band leadership will be issuing a ‘shelter at home’ declaration for the PIB community.”

The Penticton Indian Band announced that they had a potential exposure of COVID-19 at its facilities on Jan. 28.

The potential exposure dates were on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

PIB Chief and Council is urging all residents, staff and members to stay-at-home for two weeks, unless for essential needs. PIB staff, programs and services will move to online formats except for S&S Café and COVID testing or patient support. This order will be reviewed before Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Outma School and Little Paws Daycare will be the most impacted. Staff will be working with families to provide available support. Chief and Council commended the PIB Health staff and those who are part of the Emergency Operations of the Band.

If you need a COVID-19 Test, please call PIB Health at 250-493-7799.

This stay-at-home request is respectfully asking residents to:

Stay in your own home

Do not ask others to visit

Order contactless deliveries

Shop only for necessities once a week, if you need assistance, please reach out

Do not give rides to people who don’t live with you

Call, text, email or Facebook message your family to make sure they’re ok.

